List your experience/education as it relates to the office you are seeking:
I’m Todd Maddox and was born and raised in Emporia and want to see it continue to grow and thrive. My post-secondary education was at Wichita State University and graduated during the Great Recession with a degree in communications. I’ve worked in the aviation and software areas over the years, primarily dealing with communications, education, and training in those industries. Having a degree in communications as well as a background in working with those of all ages and abilities can help me connect with constituents here in our great district as well as the varied agencies that legislators are tasked with overseeing.
My spouse is a teacher in the district, and we have seen first-hand the result of recent cuts to education funding. This is something that plays out immediately and over the long-term, with negative consequences that can last a lifetime for students who receive subpar education due to crowded classrooms, outdated textbooks and underinvestment in teaching our students the skills needed to compete in a 21st century economy. As someone who has followed politics closely over the years, I felt the time was ripe for change in Topeka at the Statehouse and decided to throw my hat in the ring running for the 60th District.
How do you view the responsibilities and duties of this office?
The most important qualities for a state representative are that the representative is responsive to fellow constituents, from a similar background as a majority of the constituents and actively listens to and works to address concerns that are brought up from those that the candidate is elected to represent.
As a working Kansan, I believe I have seen in recent years some of the impacts that lawmakers have made in Topeka that directly affect the conditions in which Kansans work under. Decisions that are made there propagate down to those of us who depend on informed, intelligent decisions being made at all levels of local and state government. My personal and professional life involve me being on call to make changes to materials for audiences of almost all ages and backgrounds. Being responsive to those folks is something that I do daily and welcome the opportunity to do so for the great people in District 60 as well. I am agile enough to use different toolsets to meet different people where they “live”, even if that place nowadays is a digital location (Facebook, Twitter, email, Instagram). As a responsible legislator it is key to be able to communicate with constituents where they are and in a timely manner.
What is the importance of transparency in state government?
I absolutely am a fan of transparency in state (local and federal) government. As has been said before, “sunshine is often the best disinfectant.” Bringing light and transparency to the goings-on in our statehouse can only work to further the goal of making our government more responsive to those who we are elected to serve.
How a transparent system for determining which proposed bills are heard, debated and voted on is certainly open for debate, but I am open to making this available as soon as humanly possible, keeping in mind we may need to tweak it going forward to ensure it remains easy and accessible for citizens and reporters to get to.
What does not serve us well is how things occurred in this last session, with bills being rammed through in the dark of night with many legislators having not read the text of the bills at all. Legislating like this, as a service to those lobbyists who write the bills, is not transparent to legislators, let alone the general public here in the state.
Do you support term limits for Kansas Legislature? Why or why not?
I support term limits for all political positions, including those in the Kansas Legislature. We should not have those that can simply afford to ‘buy’ their way into politics and stay in there for decades at a time by way of receiving funds from industry for their campaign by continuing to do favors for them. Legislators should be term-limited to prevent the corruption that can and does happen by those who are unchallenged and in the same position for years and years. New people bring new ideas that can make government more efficient and effective for all of us.
Did those that have been in the legislature for decades see anything wrong with the software systems that recently were overwhelmed by those applying for unemployment benefits with the Department of Labor? Evidently not. Perhaps due to lack of knowledge as to how this works or due to pride in being there in decades ago when it was implemented. At a time when folks needed help quickly to make ends meet and put food on the table, they were hamstrung by software and hardware systems nearly half a century old and incapable of keeping up. Regardless, we should always be striving for better, more effective government for our constituents. Having a fresh set of eyes and ears that are willing to take action and not stick with the status quo is key to aiding in that effort.
Would you advocate spending cuts or tax hikes to balance the state’s budget?
I would advocate strongly for looking at areas where we can find efficiencies in state government first to make up for this shortfall. Whether it be through streamlining the state’s contracting processes or by looking at where duplication of effort is taking place across different agencies, these are all areas that are ripe for gains in efficiency. We should not levy additional taxes on working- and middle-class Kansans during this time of economic distress.
What can you do in the legislature to avoid passing on unfunded mandates to city and county governments?
Fully vetting out the costs and implications of mandates that are passed down from ‘on-high’ at the Statehouse in Topeka is something that should be done with every bill that has implications for city and county governments. Unfortunately this has been done with a scattershot approach over the years and I would work to not only incorporate this in the decision-making process going forward, but also to have relevant agencies identify and tally the follow-on effects of existing legislation that passes costs on to our townships, cities and counties.
Do you support Medicaid expansion in Kansas? Why or why not?
I am wholeheartedly behind expanding Medicaid for Kansans. I will fight for Medicaid expansion every chance I get, not just when it is easy or politically convenient.
Our current legislators have waited far too long to accept these federal dollars that we have been sending out of state for years. Not only would this improve the healthcare and quality of life of Kansans, it would help to ensure that health care in rural areas continues well into the future. As we have seen in recent years, partially due to the lack of compensation from the federal and state authorities, we have had hospitals and medical clinics close. This is not in the best interests of our state in a physical nor fiscal sense. Kansas Justices are chosen by having a nominating commission submit three names to the governor, who then appoints one of the three. Do you support this method? Or would you support choosing Justices similar to the federal method where the governor would appoint a candidate and the Senate would need to ratify the appointment?
The current process of having a nominating commission submit names to the governor for selection is the most widely used method for state supreme court justices across the United States. It is largely apolitical due to the names being suggested by a commission that are looking at qualifications only. If we move to a method that becomes even more political and be manipulated for the largest political/media effect, justices’ nominations would become the type of sideshow that we have seen on a national level (think of just about any US Supreme Court justice confirmation hearing in Congress as an example). This would result in additional lost faith in our judicial system at a time we can least afford it. That being said, nothing is perfect, and I am open to tweaking this process to make it fairer and freer from political involvement where possible.
What makes you the better candidate for this race?
I will work to expand Medicaid and quality healthcare in general. This is just one piece of our healthcare puzzle, but it is an important one that can allow for ~150,000 Kansans to be insured. In addition to having access to healthcare, this is expected to bring jobs to support providing services for those newly insured Kansans and revenue to support doctors’ offices and hospitals in the more rural areas of our state.
I will work to reduce the regressive food sales tax and that on feminine hygiene products. This is something can be done with a plan to step down this levy on citizens of Kansas over the coming years and absolutely should be done. If we can find ways to come up with incentives to entice mega-corporations at the drop of a hat, we must be able to work to reduce the impact of something that all citizens need to purchase and disproportionately impacts the working and middle class.
I will work to ensure the education budget is not cut further. Where possible and where it makes sense, I will work to make sure K-12 and higher education is supported more as it is not only key to our student’s futures but is a large driver of our local economy.
They key takeaway here is I will work for you, the hardworking, taxpaying, responsible citizen of District 60.
I have not been a lobbyist unlike my opponent and have no desire to do so. The only thing one could say I would lobby for is the genuine best interests of those who reside in District 60. I’m not in this race as a favor to those who have paid my salary for the past 40 years. Nor am I campaigning for this seat to satisfy some of the dozens of out-of-state PACs such as those that have donated to my opponent’s campaign.
The better candidate, I believe, for this race is someone who is not tied to such funds and questionable sources of funding. I am in this race to do what’s right for our local residents and only our local residents, not what is viewed as right according to these mega-corporations and PACs from out of state.
How would you communicate with your constituents?
I am willing and able to communicate with constituents here in the district however best works for them. Legislators work for citizens of the district, not the other way around, so having a quick-to-respond representative who meets citizens on their terms is key. As such, I’m happy to communicate with constituents through what method works best for them, including face-to-face (socially distanced of course), phone call, text, or through social media such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. If another method/platform is preferred, I am open to using that as well. My website at www.MaddoxForKansas.com also has a contact form that allows for asking any questions and to reach out to me as well and we monitor that closely to respond to constituents in a timely manner.
What issues are important to you? What would you focus on in your next term if elected?
Healthcare: As we have seen in the recent months, our healthcare workers and first responders are vital to keep our community healthy and thriving. As state representative, I would work hard to help expand Medicaid for Kansans, because having healthy, insured citizens results in a safer and more productive society for all of us. Many other communities throughout the state have lost medical centers, hospitals, and doctor’s offices as a result of legislators’ lack of expanding Medicaid. With hospitals having the certainty of reimbursement from Medicaid, this could slow or even reverse the negative results of the last several years with the shuttering of those offices and hospitals across the state.
Taxes: Just like a lot of household budgets, the state tax revenue picture has worsened as a result of businesses, organizations and government offices being closed due to the coronavirus situation. When discussions begin to happen in earnest at the state level as to how to manage with the expected shortfalls, those among us that were the most impacted by this pandemic should be kept in mind. When it comes to taxes, both individuals and companies should both pay their fair share. We should be looking for efficiency gains where possible across the board while impacting our citizens in the least impactful ways possible. Where gains can be made, we should be looking to reduce the state sales tax on groceries and food as well as we are one of the few remaining states that tax this at the full rate.
Education: After years of a failed tax experiment here in the state, we had begun to made headway into shoring up the state financial picture right as the coronavirus pandemic struck. We need to continue to fund education equitably across the state and across the spectrum from Pre-K all the way through technical colleges, junior colleges, and universities. Deferring on investing in our future, the education of fellow Kansans, should not be an option.
Local economy: Small and large businesses alike have been hit hard in the recession that has formed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Although several pieces of legislation have been passed by the United States Congress, there still is work to be done on ensuring that our local economy continues to grow and thrive.
We should be leveraging as many public-private partnerships as we can in order to help the Lyon County area grow well into the 21st century and we should look to similar regions as ours for guidance on how to accomplish this. Recruiting the companies and workers that are in growing sectors of the economy are key to this. Putting all our eggs in one basket, whether it be factories, retail, or technology is not a wise move as we have seen with the pandemic shuttering the doors of many retail, hospitality, and dining establishments. It will take a mix of all the above for our region to have a balanced shot at successful years to come.
