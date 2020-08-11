Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Citizen community contact, 2000 W. 6th Ave., 10:38 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 8th Ave. and Merchant St., 1:15 p.m.
Traffic stop, 200 W. 15th Ave., 2:08 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 1900 W. 24th Ave., 1:28 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 500 Mechanic St., 3:59 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 200 E. 7th Ave., 5:15 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Violate PFA, information redacted
Rape, information redacted
Saturday
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 10:35 p.m.
Drug possession, 2900 Eaglecrest Dr., 1:16 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. Norton Ave. and S. Cottonwood St., 9:34 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. and Whildin St., 11:40 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic - parking problem, 4200 W. Hwy. 50, 6:59 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:01 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted, 9:20 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Suspicious vehicle, 400 W. Kansas Ave., 11:05 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Animal at large, 1500 Road W, Neosho Rapids, 8:39 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 2:09 p.m.
Lost property, 3:53 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 400 Pine St., Americus, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Vehicle fire, Road 270 and Road P, 3:10 p.m.
Sex offense, information redacted
Warrant - arrest, Greenwood County line, 7:15 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Unlawful use credit card, 500 Mechanic St., 1:24 p.m.
Hit and run, 400 W. 8th Ave., 1:43 p.m.
Hit and run, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 4:17 p.m.
Hit and run, 2900 W. Hwy. 50, 11:05 p.m.
Saturday
Vehicle theft, 2000 Holiday Dr., 6:27 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 2100 W. 6th Ave., 12:35 p.m.
Sunday
Theft - late report, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 2:58 p.m.
Theft - late report, 600 W. 6th Ave., 8:50 a.m.
Theft - late report, by phone, 10:57 a.m.
Theft - late report, 1100 East St., 11 a.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Fraud, by phone, 12:56 a.m.
Injury accident, Road F and Road 345, Allen, 12:23 p.m.
Burglary - late report, 800 Road 280, Americus, 12:43 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.