Patrick David Schlange, 21, Independence, Kansas passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at home. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Webb & Rodrick Chapel and Crematory. Celebration of Life Services for Patrick will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Church of the Brethren, 920 West Myrtle Street, Independence, Kansas 67301. In honor of Patrick memorials may be made to The Foundation for Prader-Willi Research and may be left with the chapel or you can donate online at www.fpwr.org.
Patrick was born April 1, 1998 in Emporia, Kansas to Howard and Terri Schlange. At the age of 6 the family moved to Independence, Kansas where Patrick attended and graduated from Independence, Kansas High School in 2016. Following graduation Patrick attended New Beginnings day services for six months then transferred to day services with Class LTD and was attending at his time of passing.
Patrick was a kind and loving person, he enjoyed fishing, traveling and camping in the motorhome and anything to do with being outdoors, watching movies, square dancing and playing Pac-Man. Patrick attended services at the Church of the Brethren.
Patrick was preceded in death by his grandfather, Don Small. Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Howard and Terri Schlange, Independence, Kansas; one brother, Eric Schlange and Fiancée’ Tayler Reichenberger, Independence, Kansas; grandparents, Betty Small, Lebo, Kansas, Eimer and Edith Schlange, Auburn, Nebraska; aunts and uncles, Sherie and husband Frank Wilks, Naperville, Illinois, Tammy Bittinger, Edmond, Oklahoma, Ann Schlange and husband Scott Benson, Lincoln, Nebraska; his Nana Judy Ross who Patrick lived with for the past 10 years and her family Nona, Sam, Shelby, Toby, Braxten, and Kandice; and many cousins.
To leave a special message for the family please visit
www.webbrodrickchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Webb & Rodrick Chapel and Crematory.
