June Marie Heine, 89, Rural Allen, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Flint Hills Care Center, Emporia.
June Marie Banks was born on the banks of a river in Nebraska on December 17, 1931, the daughter of Jimmie and Dorothy (Hammer) Banks. She and Herbert Heine were married in Alma, Kansas in November of 1959. He survives of the home. Also surviving are sons, John Bishoff, Admire, Kansas, Melvin Bishoff, Junction City, Kansas, and Gary Heine (Lingyan), Allen, Kansas; daughter, Barbara Kaner (Bill), Allen, Kansas; ten grandchildren, and several great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughters, Kathleen Thompson and June Reynolds, and 9 brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Heine and her husband ranched north of Allen. She had been a 4-H leader, and for over 35 years she was a Tupperware Consultant.
Graveside services will be held at the Admire Cemetery north of Admire, Kansas on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Diane Euler, United Methodist Church, Admire. Following the service family and friends will gather at the Admire Community Center.
The family will receive friends at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, Monday from 7:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
The memorial has been established with the Beta Sigma Phi Heart Fund with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
