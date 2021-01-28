Lyon County commissioners received a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 update during Thursday’s meeting, with new Public Health Officer Ladun Oyenuga and Flint Hills Community Health Center CEO Renee Hively providing an overview of updated quarantine times, caseloads and vaccination numbers.
“On the Public Health side of things, we came up with a draft of new quarantine instructions for Lyon County...” Oyenuga said. “We’re going to mandate 10 days for the quarantine duration, but residents that do have to be in quarantine should be monitoring themselves for 14 days… If they do develop something between [day] 10 and 14, they would present that to the Health Department or to Newman [Regional Health] to get swabbed to see if they test positive for COVID, and then we’ll take it from there.”
Oyenuga continued on to say the decision (which officially went into effect after receiving commissioner approval, Thursday) was based on decreasing virus trends in the area. Still, she said it was something that could easily be revisited in the event of another spike. Currently, the county is host to 120 active cases, down from as many as 223 at the beginning of January.
“In lieu of the reducing cases in Lyon County — active hospitalizations and cases in general — and the state of Kansas, I think it’s in the community’s best interest to reduce our quarantine duration to 10 days,” Oyenuga said.
“The whole last year has kind of been plan-as-you-go, but I think we’re hopefully headed in the right direction,” added Commissioner Rollie Martin.
Discussion then switched to the topic of vaccines, with Hively offering some mixed news.
“The vaccine is trickling into Lyon County very slowly,” she said. “At this point, the vaccine is being distributed directly to health departments across the state of Kansas. So right now, the Flint Hills Community Health Center is partnering with Lyon County to provide staff to be able to man the vaccine clinics that we’re holding weekly. We have set a threshold for where Public Health would be capped and we wouldn’t have the staff resources we need to continue to add more vaccine clinics during the week and do our jobs on top of that.”
Hively said she would reach out to other vaccine providers for added assistance and clinic transfers should such a point be reached, but did not see the situation as likely in the near future due to an overall lack of doses. Looking ahead, she mentioned the possibility of other vaccine delivery methods in the near future.
“We’ve heard that Kansas might be receiving a large shipment of the Pfizer vaccine,” Hively said. “Pfizer vaccines will go directly to the hospitals because they have the resources for cold storage, Public Health does not… At that point, you’ll see Newman [Regional Health] start up their vaccination clinics in the community as well. We hope we’ll see that soon, but you never know with the state and how the vaccine is just trickling right now.”
Lyon County Public Health will hold a closed COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday to help reach the more vulnerable populations in the community. Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org. Those without internet access or who otherwise need assistance in scheduling their vaccination are encouraged to contact Lyon County Public Health’s COVID Hotline at 620-208-3741.
During the meeting, commissioners also:
^ Approved a quote from APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division for the construction of a leveling course 1-1/2-inch overlay with shoulder edge wedge on Americus Road from Road 290 to Road 320 in the amount of $658,707.82. The costs were split between the county’s Road and Bridge Fund ($458,707.82) and the Special Road, Bridge, Building and Machinery Fund ($200,000)
^ Approved a $5,670.00 bid from Castle Rock, Colorado-based Nutrient Ag Solutions for the purchase of 180 gallons of Pathway
^ Approved annual reports for the following townships: Angus City, Ivy, Center, Waterloo, Jackson and Fremont
