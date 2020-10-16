The Emporia Gazette
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Lyon County rose by one to a figure of 72 Friday afternoon, as members of Public Health reported 11 new positives and 10 additional recoveries.
The organization currently lists one active cluster in the community designated as “colleges and universities” and accounting for 9 active cases. Thirty-seven deaths have been confirmed at this point in time, with four additional death certificates pending confirmation from the KDHE. Four patients remain hospitalized
Just under 1,200 local cases of the virus have been reported since March, with more than 50 new positives this week alone. As of Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a total of 70,855 confirmed cases and 859 statewide deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
“I think what we’re seeing as we were analyzing these new cases is, people have COVID-fatigue, they have mask fatigue, they have isolation fatigue — and they’re letting their guard down,” said Lyon County Health Officer Renee Hively. “All of these cases we’re seeing right now, they are contact positive cases. It’s not any one specific activity they are doing, it’s just that they are getting out and doing more activities and letting their guard down.”
Hively said a good way for individual citizens to help the community by getting vaccinated against influenza. While it’s important to get vaccinated every year, she said, it’s even more crucial to do so this year as COVID-19 shares so many symptoms with the flu. By getting the flu shot, it helps rule out influenza as a possibility for those that do get sick.
It’s also easier to get tested for COVID at this time, she said.
“The KDHE has lessened their symptoms as far as testing so you just have to have one symptom to be part of our testing line,” Hively said. “If you have one symptom, you just need to COVID Hotline and give them the information and what symptoms you have and they will get you scheduled.”
Public Health, in a partnership with Newman Regional Health, is also now offering testing for the close contacts of COVID-positive patients. Individuals identified as close contacts are offered testing five days after exposure and will be retested again at day 14.
(1) comment
I got my advance voting ballot in the mail today, and just finished voting for Biden. It is my first time voting for a Democrat as President- but I think electing someone who will listen to the scientists is more important this year than keeping republican leadership. Our country is suffering the highest number of covid cases and deaths in the world. My parents are both lifelong Republicans and both voted for Jorgensen. President Trump has failed the country by downplaying the virus, mocking mask use, and sharply dividing this country. I think the country has Trump-fatigue, and nobody wants another 4 years of the constant drama from the President or his supporters.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.