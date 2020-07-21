Lillian Alma Coffey, 93, of Emporia, Kansas died

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care

Center in Emporia.

Lillian was born February 20, 1927 in Bridgeport,

Connecticut the daughter of Frederick and Ruby

(Wells) Langhammer. She worked with different

companies throughout her life with Sikorsky Aircraft

taking her to retirement in 1994.

Lillian married Darrell Halbert in 1946 and they

later divorced. In 1975 she married Carl Coffey; he

died in 1994. She is survived by sons, Darrell R.

Halbert and wife Evelyn of McPhearson, Kansas,

Larry Halbert and wife Merlene of Madora, Kansas,

Kurt Halbert and wife Kim of Little River, Kansas,

Alan Halbert and wife Christine of Lyons, Kansas;

daughter, Ruby Navarro and husband Tony of

Emporia; step-daughter, Belinda Goodbody of

Illinois; 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren

and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Lillian was preceded

in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda

Hutchinson; all 8 of her brothers and sisters;

grandson, Dean Halbert and granddaughter, Sara

Halbert.

Cremation is planned. Private family services will

be at the Bean Cemetery in Little River, Kansas.

Pastor Allen Bailey will be officiating.

Online condolences may be made thru:

www.robertsblue.com.

