Lillian Alma Coffey, 93, of Emporia, Kansas died
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Holiday Resort Care
Center in Emporia.
Lillian was born February 20, 1927 in Bridgeport,
Connecticut the daughter of Frederick and Ruby
(Wells) Langhammer. She worked with different
companies throughout her life with Sikorsky Aircraft
taking her to retirement in 1994.
Lillian married Darrell Halbert in 1946 and they
later divorced. In 1975 she married Carl Coffey; he
died in 1994. She is survived by sons, Darrell R.
Halbert and wife Evelyn of McPhearson, Kansas,
Larry Halbert and wife Merlene of Madora, Kansas,
Kurt Halbert and wife Kim of Little River, Kansas,
Alan Halbert and wife Christine of Lyons, Kansas;
daughter, Ruby Navarro and husband Tony of
Emporia; step-daughter, Belinda Goodbody of
Illinois; 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren
and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Lillian was preceded
in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda
Hutchinson; all 8 of her brothers and sisters;
grandson, Dean Halbert and granddaughter, Sara
Halbert.
Cremation is planned. Private family services will
be at the Bean Cemetery in Little River, Kansas.
Pastor Allen Bailey will be officiating.
