Sharon Sue DeWitt, 64, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Midland Hospice Care in Topeka.
She was born April 6,1956 in St. Louis, Missouri the daughter of Michael W. and Bonnie J. Miller Riley. Her family would remain in St. Louis before moving to Kentucky when Sharon was 12 years old. As a young lady, she attended the Baptist Church with her family.
Sharon was joined in marriage to William Ray DeWitt in Louisville, Kentucky in 1973. They would make their home in Burlington, Kansas in 1987.
Sharon worked as a waitress at BETO Junction and other establishments in Burlington before taking a position as a job coach at C.O.F. in 2008.
Sharon will live on in the hearts and memories of her devoted husband, William Ray DeWitt of their home; a daughter, Pam DeWitt of Burlington; sons, William Ray “Billy” DeWitt, Jr. of Burlington and Stevie Lynn DeWitt of Kansas City, Missouri; a sister, Rebecca Dailey of Lake Port, California; brothers, Robert McHolland of Licking, Missouri, Mike Riley of Hartford, Kansas, Johnny Riley of Emporia, Kansas and Jeff Riley of Gainesville, Missouri; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lori Ann Sharon and a brother, Gary Riley.
Cremation is planned with inurnment in Baker Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon “Sue” DeWitt Memorial Fund and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
