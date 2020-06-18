Chase County will have its annual Independence Day fireworks celebration.
On July 3, the City of Cottonwood Falls will underwrite and sponsor the annual Chase County 4th of July fireworks display. The city clerk is accepting donations to defray the costs and build an endowment fund, in order to enjoy the fireworks display well into the future.
Donations can be sent to or dropped off at: City of Cottonwood Falls City Clerk, 220 Broadway, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
