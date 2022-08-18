A Lyon County man will spend nearly two years on probation for helping to distributing small amounts of marijuana.
Judge Merlin Wheeler sentenced Christopher Johnson, 25, to 22 months of probation Tuesday.
Johnson was arrested in late February. He pleaded guilty in late June to conspiracy to distribute less than 25 grams of marijuana. He also pleaded no contest to actually distributing it. Both counts are felonies.
A separate lower-level felony drug charge involving tax stamps was dismissed.
So, this "evil doer" is convicted of two felonies; one for thinking about selling "a small amount" of marijuana, and a second for actually doing it. The third felony for not paying taxes on it was dismissed. I know that I feel safer now with this dangerous felon on probation. We all know that small amounts of marijuana is merely a gateway drug to medical cannabis and all sorts of pain relief. I doubt that he had to "Push" too hard.
