Jason Hinton, of Marion County, was last seen in Chase County on April 5. He was driving a white Ford ranger pickup when he wrecked on private property near milepost 317 off US Highway 50 near Cedar Point.
The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Hinton walked off from his vehicle after wrecking. Damage to the truck was very minor, and no evidence of any injuries occurred.
Lisa Cox, search team member, says Hinton did not have a cell phone with him. Hinton is a type 1 diabetic and it is unknown if he had insulin with him at the time. Cox says the searches of the area have been extensive and will continue until Hinton is located.
“There is a search and rescue team and the sheriff’s office out here searching today,” Cox said on Tuesday, April 12. “They got dogs out here today and have been searching since 7:30 a.m.”
As of Tuesday afternoon no signs of Hinton had been found. Local landowners are being asked to double check their properties for Hinton.
“We would ask everyone to keep searching,” Cox said. “Search your outbuildings, your fields, sheds, anywhere on your property you can think of.”
Hinton is 44 and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 6’1” and weighs approximately 160 lbs.
Those with information should call the Chase County Sheriff’s Office at 620-273-6313, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 620-382-2144 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.
