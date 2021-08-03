The community is invited to see the Emporia Rescue Mission's new facility for the first time this week.
The Emporia Rescue Mission is a homeless shelter for men. From 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, visitors will have a chance to go on guided tours of the new residential facility at 1236 E. 12th Ave.
The former Girl Scout offices have been upgraded with fire and safety equipment, transforming it to residential usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.