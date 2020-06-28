“Trickle- down economics” is the nickname given by President George H. W. Bush to the more formal phrase “supply-side economics.” Trickle-down economics made its way into American politics during the presidency of Ronald Reagan during the 1980s, and we see it in practice today.
President Reagan had an economist on his staff named Arthur Laffer, who convinced the president that income taxes were too high, and lowering them would stimulate the economy, which in turn would bring in more income taxes, all of which would lead to a net gain in revenue.
President Reagan encouraged Congress to reduce the federal income tax. The experiment was unsuccessful, and the taxes were later increased during his administration.
Other leaders in federal and state government have implemented the principles of supply-side economics, but most were notable failures. One such failure was the George W. Bush tax cut (along with paying for two wars), and closer to home, the Governor Sam Brownback tax cut, which did not work and came close to bankrupting the state of Kansas.
If you want to learn more about supply-side economics in Kansas, you might refer to the book “Low Taxes and Small Government: Sam Brownback’s Great Experiment in Kansas” (Michael A. Smith, Robert J. Grover and Rob Catlett, Lexington Books, 2019).
The George W. Bush tax cut, called the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001, was passed because the economy was in recession that year, and it was thought that more spending would improve the economy. The major goal was to reduce marginal income tax rates and to reduce and eventually repeal the estate tax.
More was added to the tax cut in 2003, when Bush added the Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act, which reduced tax rates on long-term capital gains and dividends to 15 percent. It also increased tax deductions for small businesses. While promoting the tax deduction as a revenue gainer, the reduction was justified because the economy needed a boost.
To get to a more recent issue, consider the 2017 tax cut implemented by President Trump and a Republican-led Congress. The tax cut was immediately a huge benefit to the wealthy and of little value to the hourly worker. Although the economy at the time was robust and not in need of a stimulus, the tax cut made top executives very happy, with little impact on the labor force or other signs of an improved economy.
The benefits of the tax cuts flowed to the very wealthy, where CEOs used the money to buy back their own stock or made other investments that would bring them additional riches. Did the tax cut improve the overall economy? No! What it did was to substantially widen the gap between the very rich billionaires and the hourly workers whose wages were largely responsible for the wealth generated. Tax breaks were so robust that the richest man in the world, an American citizen, along with other billionaires, paid no federal income taxes.
You have to wonder if the president really believed that the tax cut would trickle down to enhance the economy, or if his goal was to make the very rich even richer.
While this tax cut, along with the others mentioned, was promoted as an income generator, it really turned out to be a bonanza for the rich and a letdown for the hourly worker. For example, according to the Washington Post, the 400 wealthiest families in America, all worth more than a billion dollars, pay a lower tax rate than the bottom 50 percent of all households.
According to a piece published on the National Public Radio website, 60 percent of the tax benefit went to the top 20 percent of the taxpayers and slashed the corporate rate by an average of 40 percent.
While this recent tax break was supposed to help men and women in the workforce, what has really been accomplished is to enlarge the income gap between the richest and poorest Americans, adding additional evidence to discredit the trickle-down theory that cutting taxes stimulates the economy. Most evidence suggests that the economy is not bolstered, and little or nothing trickles down to the working class, including white-collar workers.
Knowing this may give us something to think about as we listen to candidates during the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.