The Emporia State women’s basketball team heads out on the road for its second-to-last regular-season game against Pittsburg State at 5:30 on Thursday.
The Hornets (16-4) are looking to clinch a home game in the first round of the MIAA Tournament with a win. However, the Gorillas (13-7) handed Emporia State one of its four losses this season and ended its 17-game home winning streak by knocking off the Hornets 69-64 in Emporia on Jan. 14.
Pittsburg State is coming off a 78-60 win against Missouri Southern on Saturday while Emporia State will try to win its fifth straight after beating Missouri Western 78-69 over the weekend.
The Hornets will wrap up their regular-season slate on Saturday when they hit the road to take on Washburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.