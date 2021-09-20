HAYS — The No. 6 Emporia State soccer team had its winning streak brought to a close Friday as it played Fort Hays State to a 1-1 draw on the road Friday night.
Hannah Woolery scored the Hornets’ only goal on a second-chance opportunity after a missed penalty kick with 25:07 before halftime. It was only the second time an opposing team has scored on the Tigers this season.
Fort Hays State placed an equalizer when Emily Hutchings scored in the 63rd minute, which eventually forced two overtime periods.
Despite outshooting the Tigers 6-3 in overtime, Emporia State was never able to net the game-winning golden goal.
The Hornets returned to action at home against Washburn on Sunday, with Emporia State upending its Turnpike Tussle rival 2-1.
Woolery picked up both Hornet goals in the game, scoring in the ninth and the 65th minutes to lift her team to the victory and hand the Ichabods their first loss of the season.
Emporia State is now 4-0-1 on the season. It will host Nebraska-Kearney at 3 p.m. on Friday.
