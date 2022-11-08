Chase County has elected a new representative to its county commission, Tuesday evening, with Republican Alan Phipps taking the seat over Democrat Theresa VanAckeren.
Chase County
County Commission District 1
Democratic Party
Theresa M. VanAckeren - 99
Republican Party
Alan L. Phipps - 303
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1
Yes 609
No 490
Constitutional Amendment 2
Yes 798
No 317
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION - DISTRICT 9
REPUBLICAN
Jim Porter - 990
No challenger
Congress
U.S. House District 2
Democratic Party
Patrick Schmidt: 321
Republican Party
Jacob LaTurner (incumbent): 831
U.S. Senate
Democratic Party
Mark R. Holland: 239
Republican Party
Jerry Moran (Incumbent): 887
Libertarian Party
David C. Graham: 34
Governor of Kansas
Democratic Party
Laura Kelly and David Toland (Incumbent): 454
Republican Party
Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer: 687
Independent
Dennis Pyle and Kathleen E. Garrison: 17
Libertarian
Seth Cordell and Evan Laudick-Gains: 11
Kansas Secretary of State
Democratic Party
Jeanna Repass: 274
Republican Party
Scott Schwab (incumbent): 850
Libertarian
Cullene Lang: 29
Kansas Treasurer
Democratic Party
Lynn Rogers (incumbent): 314
Republican Party
Steven C. Johnson: 794
Commissioners of Insurance
Democratic Party
Kiel Corkran: 249
Republican Party
Vicki Schmidt (incumbent): 896
