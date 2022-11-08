Chase County has elected a new representative to its county commission, Tuesday evening, with Republican Alan Phipps taking the seat over Democrat Theresa VanAckeren. 

Chase County

County Commission District 1

Democratic Party

Theresa M. VanAckeren - 99

Republican Party

Alan L. Phipps - 303

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT 1

Yes 609

No 490

Constitutional Amendment 2

Yes 798

No 317

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION - DISTRICT 9

REPUBLICAN

Jim Porter - 990

No challenger

Congress

U.S. House District 2

Democratic Party

Patrick Schmidt: 321

Republican Party

Jacob LaTurner (incumbent): 831

U.S. Senate

Democratic Party

Mark R. Holland: 239

Republican Party

Jerry Moran (Incumbent): 887

Libertarian Party

David C. Graham: 34

Governor of Kansas

Democratic Party

Laura Kelly and David Toland (Incumbent): 454

Republican Party

Derek Schmidt and Katie Sawyer: 687

Independent

Dennis Pyle and Kathleen E. Garrison: 17

Libertarian 

Seth Cordell and Evan Laudick-Gains: 11

Kansas Secretary of State

Democratic Party

Jeanna Repass: 274

Republican Party

Scott Schwab (incumbent): 850

Libertarian 

Cullene Lang: 29

Kansas Treasurer

Democratic Party

Lynn Rogers (incumbent): 314

Republican Party

Steven C. Johnson: 794

Commissioners of Insurance

Democratic Party

Kiel Corkran: 249

Republican Party

Vicki Schmidt (incumbent): 896

