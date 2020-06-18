The MIAA announced the revised 22 game men's and women's basketball schedule for 2020-21. The schedule reduction was implemented by the NCAA as a part of cost saving measures due to COVID-19. For the first time in school history the Hornets and Lady Hornets will play only MIAA teams during the regular season, however they will be able to schedule a limited number of exhibition games.
The MIAA Scheduling Subcommittee, comprised of an athletic administrator at each member institution, created the schedule and it was approved the Institutional Representative Council (IRC) on Tuesday, June 9 and by the CEO Council on Monday, June 15. Schools still have the opportunity to adjust dates if desired through a conference office approval process.
Emporia State will open up on the road at Neb.-Kearney on November 19 followed by a trip to Fort Hays State on November 21. It will be the only time the Hornets and Lady Hornets take on the Lopers and Tigers during the regular season.
The home opener is set for December 3 when Newman comes to White Auditorium. The Hornets have won 18 of their last 20 home openers while the Lady Hornets have won 23 straight home openers. Central Oklahoma will follow the Jets into White Auditorium on December 5.
The last road trip of 2020 will be a swing into Oklahoma on December 10-12. Emporia State will take on Rogers State on Thursday in Claremore, Okla. followed by Northeastern State on Saturday in Tahlequah.
Emporia State will say good-bye to 2020 with a pair of games in White Auditorium. Lincoln will be the opponent on December 17 with Central Missouri will be the foe in the final game of 2020 on December 19.
The Hornets and Lady Hornets will return from the semester break on January 7 when they travel to Missouri Western. They will follow that with games at Northwest Missouri on January 9.
The longest home stand of the season begins on January 14 when Emporia State plays host to Pittsburg State. The only meeting of the year with Missouri Southern is slated for January 16 in White Auditorium.
The first basketball edition of the Turnpike Tussle is scheduled to take place on January 23 in White Auditorium to wrap up the three game home stand.
The second round of conference play begins on January 28 when Emporia State travels to Central Oklahoma. On January 30 the Hornets and Lady Hornets will venture to Wichita to take on Newman.
Emporia State will play four of the next five at home starting with Northeastern State on February 4 followed by Rogers State on February 6 in White Auditorium.
A trip to Jefferson City, Mo. on February 13 to take on Lincoln will break up the home stand.
Emporia State welcomes Northwest Missouri to White Auditorium on February 18 before wrapping up the home portion of the schedule on February 20 against Missouri Western.
The Hornets and Lady Hornets are scheduled to go to Pittsburg State on February 25 before wrapping up the regular season on February 27 against Washburn in the Topeka edition of the Turnpike Tussle.
The MIAA Tournament will return to Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium on March 4-7, 2021. The top eight teams in both men's and women's basketball will advance to the tournament due to cost-saving measures related to COVID-19.
Game times and season ticket information will be announced at a later date as Hornet Athletics is currently working in conjunction with the Emporia State Fall Planning Group on how to best accommodate social distancing in all venues for the upcoming sports seasons.
Conference schedules for baseball, softball, and tennis will be released on Friday, June 19 at 2 p.m.
