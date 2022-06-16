Jerry Gene Andrews, age 77, born April 22, 1945 passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022. His parents were Charles O’dell Andrews and Lois Laura Mounkes.
Before joining the US Navy Jerry graduated from Neosho Rapids High School. Jerry lived in Garland, Texas and retired from Lucent Technologies.
Jerry married Anita Rameriz. She preceded him in death along with his parents.
Surviving family members include a brother, James Sullivan and wife Sharon of Lebo, KS; three sisters, June Andrews Roberts and husband Ralph of Garland, TX, Judy Andrews Balding Rathke of Emporia, KS, and Julie Andrews Wilkerson and husband Scott of Reading, KS; and several nieces and nephews.
There is no funeral planned at this time. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids, KS.
