June Elizabeth Rochat of Emporia died on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her home. She was 92.
June was born on June 29, 1928 in Council Grove, Kansas the daughter of Chester Morrill and Vernie McDivitt Rhodes. She married James Eugene Rochat on July 10, 1949 in Council Grove, Kansas. He died on September 16, 1977 in Emporia, Kansas.
Surviving family members include: sons, Ralph (Victoria) Rochat of Garden City, Kansas and Ross (Vicky) Rochat of Guadalajara, Mexico; daughters, Lilly Walker of Council Grove, Kansas and Linda K. Maulsby of Osage City, Kansas; brother, Charles R. “Bob” (Glenna) Rhodes of Council Grove, Kansas; sister, Mary Margaret (Larry) Nielsen of Americus, Kansas; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, and brother Chester Morrill Rhodes, Jr.
June was a secretary and bookkeeper at Peak Feed and Seed, and Thomas Transfer for a number of years, and during all those years she enjoyed worked on her dairy farm. She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church, Emporia where she was a Sunday School teacher. June was well known for her leadership work in the 4H Community.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Patio Garden at the Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. Memorial contributions to the Lyon County 4H can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com
