Hundreds gathered on the steps of the Emporia High School to remember Allison Hess Saturday night.
A sophomore at EHS, Alli died unexpectedly on Thursday, leaving behind her parents Eric and Kari Hess, and two siblings.
"Alli's spirit is going to live on forever," said Jordan Young, as he offered a prayer. Young is a teacher at Emporia Middle School, and coached Alli when she was on the EMS basketball team.
Young encouraged those in attendance to remember that Eric and Kari Hess had guided their daughter in a life of faith, and thus led her into victory.
"She's fighting for your kingdom now," Young said.
Kari Hess thanked the community for their support during this difficult time.
"I hope you looked in the sky and you saw her, and I hope you know how much she loved all of you," Hess said, asking those to take comfort in that knowledge in the coming days. "Thank you so much for your love, each and every one of you."
Grief counselors will be on site at both the middle school and high school from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday - Friday for students and staff.
Those needing some extra support during this difficult time can call CrossWinds (after hours) at 620-343-2626 or (during regular business hours) 620-343-2211, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Lifeline is available in English and Spanish. A Crisis Text Line is also available at 741741.
