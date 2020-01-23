Emergency personnel responded to reports of an injury accident just south of Bushong late Thursday morning.
At 10:39 a.m. dispatch paged out an accident at Road F and Road 310, about 3 miles south of Bushong. According to a press release from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, deputies "determined that a 2006 Chevy 2500 Silverado driven by 32-year-old Keith Wyatt of Council Grove was heading southbound on Road F when a U-Haul box truck driven by 27-year-old Linda Vasquez of Topeka was traveling eastbound on Road 310. Vasquez was unable to stop at the stop sign causing Wyatt to hit the U-Haul in the driver's side door area."
Vasquez was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health after sustaining unknown injuries. Wyatt and his two-year-old son refused medical treatment at the scene. All involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
