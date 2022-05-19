John L. Gatlin May 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John L. Gatlin of Emporia died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation. He was 71.Private services will take place at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John L. Gatlin Funeral Service Emporia Arrangement Charter Care × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 2022 Baseball and Softball Special Section Get to know the Emporia and area baseball and softball teams in the 2022 Baseball and Softball special section. READ NOW Real Estate Guide See what homes are for sale in the Emporia Real Estate Guide. Read Now Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2021 edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSix arrested for northeast Emporia home invasionEmporia man recovering, suspect arrested after Friday morning shootingShooting investigation in Chase CountyESU grad meets unexpected challenges head-onChase shooting suspect still in hospitalOoh, that smell! Blame sewage plant and windHigh diesel price leaves farmers frustratedEmporia dedicates pickleball courtsCruise control correction ends in rollover wreckOut of hospital, into jail for Chase shooting suspect Images Videos CommentedAbortion vote approaches in Kansas this summer (39)Politics Going after Disney? Really? (16)Living with conspiracies (11)The People Speak (11)Olpe hopes post office 'suspension' really temporary (9)banned books (9)Book Banning Battles in Kansas Schools (7)Let’s Be Truly Free (5)Alanis to face adult charges in Avila killing (5)'At risk' numbers drop in North Lyon County assessments (4)Six arrested for northeast Emporia home invasion (3)The Crime of War (3)High diesel price leaves farmers frustrated (2)Bus-car collision injures one (2)New Legacy Gift Announced at Earl W. Sauder Athletic Scholars Luncheon (2)Calling all vets: banner application season is here (1)You'll be paying a lower sales tax for groceries in Kansas soon, but it won't go to zero until 2025 (1)USD 252 preschoolers celebrate Earth Day by recycling (1)Diane Francka (1)Two Lyon County men missing, KBI says (1)Tima Sue Bjorkback (1)Splash Pad opens today (1)Rooney on the run: Wanted by Crime Stoppers (1)Local median wage close to $15 (1)City to seek proposals on Old Carnegie library (1)Top players talk Emporia, excitement on eve of DDO (1)The White House’s Title 42 Catastrophe (1)Ukraine under attack: Strikes east and west (1)Richard Lee “Tex” Benjamin (1)Olpe post office closing next week (1)Fire scare at Whittier Place Apartments (1)High Gear Cyclery to close after 23 years (1)Jeanette Marie Dimitt (1)Patricia Neufeld (1) WAJK
