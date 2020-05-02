“Beach Read” by Emily Henry, Penguin Group, May 19, 2020, $16.00.
Augustus Everett is an acclaimed author of literary fiction. January Andrews writes bestselling romance. When she pens a happily ever after, he kills off his entire cast.
They're polar opposites.
In fact, the only thing they have in common is that for the next three months, they're living in neighboring beach houses, broke, and bogged down with writer's block.
Until, one hazy evening, one thing leads to another and they strike a deal designed to force them out of their creative ruts: Augustus will spend the summer writing something happy, and January will pen the next Great American Novel. She'll take him on field trips worthy of any rom-com montage, and he'll take her to interview surviving members of a backwoods death cult (obviously). Everyone will finish a book and no one will fall in love. Really.
The soon-to-be-published Beach Read is the perfect book for those looking for a meaningful, romantic story. As a relatively new reader of modern romances, I picked up the book on the recommendation of a friend and finished it in less than a day.
“Beach reads” are typically something light and fun that don’t take much brain power, but while there were both beaches and reading in this novel, I wouldn’t label it as frivolous (although I would label it as fun). On the contrary, what I appreciated about the book was the depth and personality that the characters had and the emotional challenges they faced like real human beings would. It was refreshing, because while romance was the main plot, the subplots didn’t fall to the wayside or feel forced. As someone who avoids over-the-top romantic cliches, I didn’t roll my eyes even once. This book is something I would happily read again.
Writers will also appreciate the realistic depiction of what writing is actually like, since both of the main characters are published authors with writer’s block, and readers who are tired of romance books and women’s fiction being pushed to the side and labeled “fluff” reading will appreciate a thoughtful analysis of how that approach simply isn’t true.
Beach Read will be published on May 19, 2020, and will be available on the Sunflower eLibrary. For questions about your library card or account, please contact EPL@emporialibrary.org.
