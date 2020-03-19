Christine McCollough passed away March 1, 2020 at Holiday Resort. Christine was born in Valley Falls, Kansas on December 7, 1953. She was 66. Christine was the daughter of Iona V Moore and the late Rev Dr Michael L Moore. She has four living children, Marsha Luarks, Vell Luarks, Michael Luarks, Latrelle Praylow; 21 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; brothers, Michael Paul Fulton, Gerald Miller (Melissa), James Fulton, and Tony Miller (deceased); and sister, Diane Fulton.
Christine loved God and loved her family. She was a member of St James Missionary Baptist Church. She was a Deaconess, President of Usher at St James, and was Smoky Hill District Vice President of the Ushers. She was inducted to the Missionary Baptist Hall of Fame in 2017. She had been on dialysis for 6 years, got a new kidney in 2012 and had numerous medical problems.
She lived in Emporia 24 years. She loved the Lord. Her favorite saying was “The Lord will leave me here or take me home to be with him.” She worked with the youth at St James and at the state convention. She loved her church family and was a member of St James for 24 years. She loved her late pastor, Rev Dr. Michael L Moore and her new pastor, Rev Larry D Williams.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm and funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10:00 am both at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 730 Sylvan St.
Flowers may be sent to St James Missionary Baptist Church and donations may be made to the family and sent in care of Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel, 401 Harrison, Topeka, KS 66603; www.peacefulrestfuneralchapel.com; 785-234-1707.
