Special to The Gazette
Cottonwood Falls — Symphony in the Flint Hills announces plans to salute the Santa Fe Trail in 2021 with world-class music and nature at its annual prairie gathering near the historic trail town of Council Grove. Scheduled for Saturday, June 12, the acclaimed Symphony in the Flint Hills Signature Event will feature a sunset concert by the 80-piece Kansas City Symphony at North Lakeview Pasture, along with activities highlighting the Santa Fe Trail bicentennial.
“We’re excited to join in the 200th anniversary commemoration of the Santa Fe Trail,” says Julie Hower, Symphony in the Flint Hills Board of Directors chair. “Our location next June lies just a few miles from where the trail rolled through Council Grove. Visitors can tour the area’s historic sites, then rendezvous on the prairie for our roundup of tallgrass heritage, beauty and music.”
This marks the 16th year for the Flint Hills celebration, which rotates to a different remote pasture the second Saturday of June. Weather and COVID-19 cancelled the 2019 and 2020 events, making 2021 a much-anticipated return.
“For two years, we haven’t been able to share this beautiful prairie experience with our faithful fans,” says Kelly Tastove, Symphony in the Flint Hills operations and donor relations manager. “We look forward to getting together once again to showcase our treasured tallgrass and enjoy outstanding symphonic music.”
Details about ticket sales will be announced soon. For more information, visit SymphonyintheFlintHills.org or call 620-273-8955.
