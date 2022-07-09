The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Public Library’s next downtown StoryWalk invites the community on an underwater adventure.
“Peanut Butter and Jellyfish,” written and illustrated by Jarrett J. Krosoczka, tells the story of two best friends who swim up and down around their home in the ocean. The StoryWalk will be available through the month of July in store windows on Commercial Street between Sixth and 12th avenues.
Join the library by reading through the Storywalk beginning at Complete Works, LLC. Other participating businesses are Heartland Office Systems, Amanda’s Bakery and Café, Gravel City Adventure & Supply Co., Dynamic Discs, Pete Euler- State Farm Insurance, Daylight Donuts, Radiance Salon, Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill, China Dragon, Sax Hair Care, Genesis Health Club, Smith Agency, Toso Family Eye Care, Eclectic Bikes, Granada Coffee Company, Emporia Main Street, Lyon County History Center, L & L Pets, and Graves Drug Store.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.
For more information, please visit emporialibrary.org, follow the Emporia Public Library Facebook page, or contact Executive Director Newell at newellr@emporialibrary.org.
