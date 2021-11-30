Police want to know who stole money from a west Emporia convenience store. It's being called a “theft” instead of a robbery.
“Financial cases take us a long time to work,” Capt. Lisa Hayes of the investigations unit said Tuesday. “There's a lot of legwork to be done with that.”
Hayes said police were called to Casey's General Store at 3184 West U.S. 50 around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. She declined to say how much money was missing until officers complete their initial reports. But she had no reports of any arrests.
The location has been a crime scene in the past. Two teenagers were arrested for a holdup there in May 2016. One was a juvenile. The other, Linza Williams, completed a prison sentence for aggravated robbery in July.
Tips about the current case can be left with Lyon County Crime Stoppers by calling 620-342-2273 or visiting the Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
