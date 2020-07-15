At approximately 7:44 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lyon County Deputies and a Lyon County Ambulance responded to reports of an injury accident on I-35 at the 135 mile-marker.
According to a Sheriff's Office press release, Kaitlin Ferman was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry south bound in the outside lane on I-35 near the 135 mile-marker. Ferman advised she fell asleep, drove through the inside lane and into the median. Ferman then overcorrected and went across both south bound lanes into the outside ditch, rolling her vehicle at least once.
Ferman was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident. She was transported to Newman Regional Health with possible minor injuries.
