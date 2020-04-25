While the debate surrounding the reopening of the United States economy has served to cause political disagreements and even protests in certain areas around the country, local economic groups believe there is still a long way to go before a decision can be made.
“We have a lot of different economic engines in this community,” said Kent Heermann, president of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas. “We have an economic sector in education with the university, the tech college and our K-12 schools. You have a big agricultural community, a manufacturing community, a retail community, a hospitality community and all of them are impacted in different ways.”
So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a rather mixed effect on Emporia’s industry-based economy, serving to close the doors of many smaller businesses but providing increased opportunities for production facilities, especially those specializing in food-based products.
“Our industries that are engaged in the food processing sector, whether that be meat processing or pet food, are actually doing quite well,” Heermann said. “They are considered essential industry, and many of them are working overtime to keep up demand. You have a huge challenge when it comes to keeping a production facility open during a stay-at-home order. They’ve had to introduce a lot of protocols for the health and well-being of their employees and add to their sanitation protocols, which are already very thorough in these types of facilities.”
While Heermann admitted to being unsure whether recently-discovered COVID-19 hotspots at major employers like Tyson would force any sort of temporary plant-wide shutdown, he maintains confidence that such industries are taking reports seriously and will come to the right conclusions.
“These are businesses that obviously deal with food safety everyday,” Heermann said. “There’s a term referred to as ‘good manufacturing practices,’ and all these food plants have those in place to ensure the best decisions are being made. Many of the principles apply to how they handle situations like a pandemic. For instance, a lot of them have started to take temperatures of employees as soon as they walk in for their shifts … So, most of these plants are very, very clean and very, very sanitized and even more so in those common space areas like bathrooms and things like that. What happens though, is obviously employees aren’t at their plants all the time and employers can only control what happens in their facilities. So, when they go home, to the store, or other places in public, I think that’s where you seeing most of those cases come from.”
In thinking on the situation as a whole, Heermann said the closest comparison he could make in terms of a negative impact on the economy was the 2008 Financial Crisis. He estimated nearly 20 percent of Emporia’s jobs are currently in the manufacturing sector, an area of industry he believes will be able to sustain the majority of existing employees even throughout the pandemic. The majority of problems, Heermann said, would appear in the realm of small businesses, many of which have been forced to layoff full- and part-time staff members. The cancelation of major economic drivers in the community such as the Glass Blown Open and 2020 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships could serve to exacerbate the problem.
“There will be a day in the future where we can reopen and get back to some sense of normalcy,” Heermann said. “There are states already beginning that process … But, I don’t think we can be certain on a date. You can open a have some business operating as normal, but it will be a while before the consumer confidence is back, something I think the Gazette poll reflected. So, we can open, but the question will be: Is the public ready to go out? Will the total confidence come back when we have a vaccine? It’s all about that perception of safety … It seems like we haven’t plateaued yet, and the truth of the matter is that some of our businesses might not be back after it does.”
