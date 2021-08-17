Sharon Lynn Torres gained her wings and went home with Jesus on August 14, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family in Emporia. She was 79.
Sharon was born on May 30, 1942 in Emporia to Ora F Vaughn. She married Candido Torres on February 7, 1959 at St. Catherine Catholic Church.
Surviving family members include: husband, Candido “Candy” Torres of the home; daughters, Anna Torres of Durham, North Carolina, Terri Galindo of Arkansas City, Kansas, Brenda Torres of Topeka, Suzanna Torres of Emporia, and Kim Day, Anderson, California; sons, Matthew Torres of San Antonio, Texas, and Michael Torres of Kansas City, Kansas; fourteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother.
Sharon was an active member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and she was a volunteer for the auxiliary at Newman Regional Health. She loved her family dearly. She loved to play bingo. Being a mother, wife, and grandmother were her best qualities. She will be dearly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Emporia with burial following at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Emporia. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday night at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Memorial donations to Hand in Hand Hospice or the Sharon Torres Memorial Fund can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at
