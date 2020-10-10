At approximately 10:51 p.m. Friday, Lyon County deputies and Kansas Turnpike troopers were involved in a pursuit with a gray 2009 Volkswagen Jetta beginning in the area of mile marker 133 on Interstate 35.
The pursuit continued south onto the Kansas Turnpike and traveled to the Matfield Green rest area before heading back into Lyon County. The pursuit ended approximately a mile and a half past the Chase County line in the 2600 block of Camp Creek Road.
The suspect was identified as Kevan Calhoun, 26, of Grandview, Missouri. Calhoun was transported to the Lyon County Jail and held on charges of felony flee and elude, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to other traffic infractions.
(1) comment
Thank you, KHP and LCSO and any other agencies that may have been involved, such as EPD or CCSO.
