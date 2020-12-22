Dan Ferrell works in the production department at The Emporia Gazette. Several years ago he asked me about biscuit recipes, and, although we talked about it at the time, I’ve kept that in the back of my mind. This one is for you, Dan!
I remember Mom making biscuits with Bisquick, and then I remember when we started going “tube.” It was so easy. Whack that tube on the countertop corner, put the dough discs in a pan, poke the Pillsbury Doughman in the belly and go.
Then the brand “Grands” came along. Holy Cow! Twice the size, they peeled into steamy layers when they came out of the oven. What could be better?
As time passed, though, I found the tube biscuits unsatisfying. There is some odd texture in the fat. A blandness to the taste that requires extra butter and honey to compensate for.
After Dan reminded me I could actually bake my own biscuits if I’d just take the time, I returned to my roots. The Bisquick biscuits reminded me of home, however they were not the ones I’ve been reading about in all the magazines, blogs and hearing about on the cooking shows.
So, I started experimenting! The hunt for the best biscuit was on.
As it turns out, Southern Living had already done the hard work, and published what they call “Our Best Ever Buttermilk Biscuit.” They are not wrong.
“Our Test Kitchen baked hundreds of biscuits until we landed on our all-time favorite, no-fail recipe that will impress new cooks and old pros alike -- and luckily for us, they are sharing their secret tricks with us,” the magazine writes, right there on the internet, for anyone to see.
This first step really makes a difference. “We’ve learned a few secrets to the method over the years that have perfected our recipe. First, grate a frozen stick of butter on a box grater. Grated butter gives a more even distribution of fat throughout the dough, which will make the biscuits light and fluffy.”
Thinking I knew better than these people who have spent their entire careers testing these things in a scientific matter, I tried to use my food processor to grate the frozen butter. You never heard such a racket or seen such a mess (pardon my Southern). Just use the box grater, on the big holes.
The test kitchen uses White Lily self-rising flour, which is made with a softer winter wheat. “… it has less protein and less gluten so the biscuits will be much more tender.”
I used Hudson Cream and it was just fine. You’ll probably have to order White Lily online.
The rise of the biscuits is contingent upon a very cold dough hitting that 475-degree oven, so next you will chill the flour. You will.
Make a well in the chilled flour-butter mixture and pour in the cold buttermilk. Stir by bringing flour from the edge of the bowl to the center, then down with the spoon, scrape over to another side, lift and bring the flour back to the center. Use a strong wooden spoon or you might break it. Yes, I broke an inferior spoon on this recipe.
The test kitchen states: “When we say to stir the dough 15 times, we mean it! When rolling out the dough, don’t press down too hard or overwork the dough. This will give the biscuits a dense, tough texture.”
Here’s where it gets messy. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and roll it out into a rectangular shape with a rolling pin. Your rolling pin should be dusted with flour, and your hands may as well be so when you reach down to push the dough into shape you don’t bring half of it back on your fingers. I use a small spatula to scrape any recalcitrant dough back where it belongs.
There are more directives below. I neglected to allow my biscuits to touch on the pan (because I wasn’t paying attention) so the photos don’t depict the full glory your biscuits will have as I am certain you will learn from my mistake.
I also put my cut biscuits back in the fridge to chill an additional 10 minutes. Couldn’t hurt. And I even froze half of them at this point, separated by a little square of freezer paper, and baked those up later. They worked out just fine.
Heed the wise words of America’s preeminent test kitchen, people: “This no-fail biscuit recipe will make you look like a pro, even if this is your first attempt at biscuit-making. The instructions below are precise for a reason and should be followed as written.”
Thus endeth the sermon.
Best-Ever Buttermilk Biscuits
(Southern Living)
1/2 cup butter (1 stick), frozen
2 1/2 cups self-rising flour
1 cup chilled buttermilk
Parchment paper
2 Tablespoons butter, melted
Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Grate frozen butter using large holes of a box grater. Toss together grated butter and flour in a medium bowl. Chill 10 minutes.
Make a well in center of mixture. Add buttermilk and stir 15 times. Dough will be sticky. Test Kitchen does not lie.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Lightly sprinkle flour over top of dough. Using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll dough into a 3/4-inch-thick rectangle (about 9-x-5 inches). Fold dough in half so short ends meet. Repeat rolling and folding process four more times. Four. Don’t get lazy now.
Roll dough to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut with a 2 1/2-inch floured round cutter, reshaping scraps and flouring as needed. You can use smaller sizes to get smaller biscuits if you like, but this is the standard size. Mom used a juice glass.
Place dough rounds, slightly touching, on a parchment paper-lined cooking sheet. Bake at 475° for 15 minutes or until lightly browned. Brush with melted butter.
Homemade from scratch buttermilk biscuits, not hard to do, freezable, and they come out of the oven toasty brown, buttery yellow, flaky as all get out and ready for your tummy. What could be better?
There are variations for this recipe at https://www.southernliving.com/food/entertaining/biscuit-recipes. Cheddar Biscuits, Chive Biscuits, Sweet Potato Biscuits, which you can use to make sandwiches and casseroles. So much love in that little piece of bread.
Happy Holidays! Let’s get cooking.
