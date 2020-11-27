Shirley Ann Brier, 75, of Topeka, KS,
passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
She was born December 3, 1944, in
Burlingame, KS, the daughter of Wade and
Vicki Hinds, Emporia. She was a graduate of
Emporia High School and attended Kansas
State Teachers College in Emporia, KS.
Shirley worked for Hallmark Cards and
later as an overseas operator for Pacific Bell
Telephone in Oakland, California.
She enjoyed genealogy, researching her ancestry back to
the American Revolution which led to her acceptance into the
Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) which she was
very proud of.
She also did extensive research for several Kansas County
genealogy websites for which she received very complementary
recognition as a contributor. She also did research for many
private individuals.
She was also active with the Girl Scouts as an Assistant
Leader.
She was married to Douglas M. (Mike) Brier, July 28, 1963
and recently celebrated their 57th anniversary. They had three
sons, Sean, Todd and Jeff.
Shirley was a loving, caring person with a big heart who
enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her six
grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include
her husband, Mike; a sister, Brenda K. Barrett, Emporia; a
brother, Ronald W. Hinds, Kansas City; sons, Sean of Desoto,
KS, Todd of Kansas City, KS and Jeff of Topeka, KS; six
grandchildren, Nick, Bailey, Carson, Shelby, Callie, Kodie and
one great granddaughter, Avery Sue.
Honoring her request, she was cremated. Burial will be
next to her parents at Burlingame, KS cemetery. There will be
a private family celebration of her life at a later date.
