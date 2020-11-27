Shirley Ann Brier

Shirley Ann Brier, 75, of Topeka, KS,

passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.

She was born December 3, 1944, in

Burlingame, KS, the daughter of Wade and

Vicki Hinds, Emporia. She was a graduate of

Emporia High School and attended Kansas

State Teachers College in Emporia, KS.

Shirley worked for Hallmark Cards and

later as an overseas operator for Pacific Bell

Telephone in Oakland, California.

She enjoyed genealogy, researching her ancestry back to

the American Revolution which led to her acceptance into the

Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.) which she was

very proud of.

She also did extensive research for several Kansas County

genealogy websites for which she received very complementary

recognition as a contributor. She also did research for many

private individuals.

She was also active with the Girl Scouts as an Assistant

Leader.

She was married to Douglas M. (Mike) Brier, July 28, 1963

and recently celebrated their 57th anniversary. They had three

sons, Sean, Todd and Jeff.

Shirley was a loving, caring person with a big heart who

enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her six

grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include

her husband, Mike; a sister, Brenda K. Barrett, Emporia; a

brother, Ronald W. Hinds, Kansas City; sons, Sean of Desoto,

KS, Todd of Kansas City, KS and Jeff of Topeka, KS; six

grandchildren, Nick, Bailey, Carson, Shelby, Callie, Kodie and

one great granddaughter, Avery Sue.

Honoring her request, she was cremated. Burial will be

next to her parents at Burlingame, KS cemetery. There will be

a private family celebration of her life at a later date.

