Lyon County Emergency Communications Center staff are creating a memorial paying special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The memorial is in recognition of National police Week.
According to a written release, LCECC honors National Police Week each year by displaying individual cards of Kansas law enforcement officers. Dispatcher Cassandra Grimm researches and creates each title card to include name, rank, department, end of watch, date and cause.
This year, there are 289 title cards displayed to honor those Kansas law enforcement officers that have fallen in the line of duty. For more information about the Officer Down Memorial Page, visit https://www.odmp.org/search/browse/KS.
