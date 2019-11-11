Lyon County Crime Stoppers seeking information on stolen trailer

Lyon County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the successful recovery of a stolen trailer.
The Emporia Police Department took a report of a stolen trailer from 201 Mechanic St., owned by Spellman Plumbing, on Nov. 5. The trailer was stolen around 4 a.m. that morning by a larger truck with a cattleguard-style bumper.
If you know who took the trailer, or know where it is, please contact EPD through Crime Stoppers by calling 342-2273, submitting a tip on the P3 Tips app, or directly by calling 343-4201.
Tips submitted to Lyon County Crime Stoppers are anonymous. If your anonymous tip leads to the successful apprehension or prosecution of the suspects, or recovery of property, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. The first caller to give information that solves this crime will be eligible for the reward.
