Worm races draw crowd to EPL
The Emporia Gazette
Jun 20, 2023
Jun 20, 2023
Updated 4 hrs ago

The Emporia Public Library's worm races drew a crowd Tuesday, with two winners crowned.

Cade, along with his worm Cheetah, took first place. Zane and his worm, Super Stretchy Max, were second. 