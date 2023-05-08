Kenneth Warren Tanner of Emporia died on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home. He was 57.
Ken was born on October 16, 1965, in the US Army Hospital in Kanagawa-Kan, Japan the son of Delbert Edward and Dian Valerie Berdish Tanner.
He is survived by stepmother, Linda Marie Tanner of Trenton, MI and siblings, Michelle Fowler and husband Doug of Emporia, KS, Charles Tanner and wife Jenny of Marshfield, MO, James Tanner of Rockwood, MI, Jennifer Tanner of Gibraltar, MI, and Denise Tanner of Michigan. Several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by mother, Dian Valerie Garr; father, Delbert Edward Tanner; and infant brother, Edward Vincent Tanner.
Ken grew up in Michigan and attended Carlson High School in Gibraltar, MI. He enlisted in the army in 1984. He later moved to Indiana where he began his career in carpet sales with DuPont Carpet Industries. He opened six new stores in the Kansas City area for DuPont. This followed with a management position in Topeka at Carpet Plus and then he landed in Emporia, KS working for the local Carpet Plus. He opened his very own Flooring Installation and Sales company in 2009, Tanner’s Carpet. He also spent many years in the house and apartment rental business. He enjoyed gardening and canning. He could be found taking in stray cats and calling them his own.
Cremation is planned with a Memorial Service at 2:00 P.M., Friday May 12, 2023, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Community Foundation - Kenneth Tanner Legacy Fund or the Emporia Animal Shelter can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
