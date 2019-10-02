Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Monday

Injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 8:36 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, location redacted, 9:28 a.m.

Investigative case, 1200 Exchange St., 9:38 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, 1800 Merchant St., 10 a.m.

Warrant - arrest, 300 S. Sylvan St., 2:40 p.m.

Violate PFA/PFS, redacted, 5:14 p.m.

Indecent liberties, redacted, 7:27 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 1300 Center St., 8:14 p.m.

Domestic disturbance, redacted, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday

Drug possession, 100 S. Commercial St., 1:43 a.m.

Sheriff

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Monday

Burglary, 1400 Industrial Road, 8:24 a.m.

Shoplifting, 1200 Merchant St., 10:45 a.m.

Theft, 400 S. Market St., 1:31 p.m.

Theft, Emporia, 8:04 p.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Forgery, 400 Main St., Americus, 1:28 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

