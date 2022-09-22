Emporia Homecoming Candidates (2).jpg

Emporia High School Homecoming Candidates from left: Alison Brown, Angel Aldrete, Arianna Hamilton, Fred Jackson, Rebecca Snyder, Jonathan Laudie, Journey Walburn, Talan Tabares, Elizabeth Willhite and Bobby Trujillo. 

 Photo by Shaylee Ginter

Emporia High School will crowd its Homecoming royalty during the Friday, Sept. 30, football game against Manhattan. 

Candidates for king are Angel Aldrete, Fred Jackson, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares and Bobby Trujillo. Candidates for queen are Alison Brown, Arianna Hamilton, Rebecca Snyder, Journey Walburn and Elizabeth Willhite. 

The Homecoming parade is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, down Commercial Street. 

