Emporia High School will crowd its Homecoming royalty during the Friday, Sept. 30, football game against Manhattan.
Candidates for king are Angel Aldrete, Fred Jackson, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares and Bobby Trujillo. Candidates for queen are Alison Brown, Arianna Hamilton, Rebecca Snyder, Journey Walburn and Elizabeth Willhite.
The Homecoming parade is 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, down Commercial Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.