Emporia High School science teacher Erica Huggard was recognized as a California Casualty Awards for Teaching Excellence recipient Wednesday.
According to USD 253, Huggard "was nominated for her dedication to the teaching profession, community engagement, professional development, attention to diversity, and advocacy for her fellow educators."
Huggard is one of 45 public school educators from around the country to receive the recognition.
On hand to present the award was California Casualty representative Gabby Sole and Kansas National Education Association President Sherri Schwanz.
