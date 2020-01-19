One person was transported with undisclosed injuries after a one-vehicle crash in northern Lyon County Sunday.
Shortly after 2 p.m., emergency crews responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of North Highway 99 and Road 370 — about three miles north of Admire.
The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed to a Gazette reporter on scene that one person was transported. The intersection was closed while the crash was cleaned up and further investigated.
Names of those involved and a cause of the crash have not been disclosed. More information will be posted as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.