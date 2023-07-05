The Emporia City Commission approved the final plat for the Kretsinger subdivision tract, which promises to bring more than 60 houses to south Emporia, Wednesday.
The subdivision will be located near South Exchange Street and Soden's Road on 16.65 acres. The development contains lots with alley access, making it unique from traditional housing subdivision.
Planning and Zoning administrator Justin Givens said lots were also reduced from the 9,000-square feet usually seen in new developments. He said the planning commission approved the final plat, subject to the final determination of the type of sewer system that needs to be used at the development.
Commissioner Danny Giefer had questions about a proposed Homeowners Association attached to the project. Givens said the HOA would be operated by Ignite Emporia until the entirety of lots are sold off to homeowners. At that point, he said, the residents could determine if they want to see the HOA continue.
No financial commitment was made by the city through the approval.
The city now has to approve a utility plan. That should come back to commissioners in a few weeks.
Commissioners also signaled their support for a permanent — and expanded — board of advisors dedicated to tackling the issue of homelessness in the city. The move came after commissioners heard the final report from the Homeless Taskforce, lead by Mickey Edwards.
Edwards said the taskforce supported the continuation of a city ordinance which prohibits camping on public property without a permit. The updated ordinance includes a maximum fine of $100 or community service in lieu of a fine for those who break the ordinance.
Edwards said the city needs more resources, including a shelter that's open to anyone who needs support. She recommended the use of an app called "Show the Way" which can connected homeless individuals with services they need.
Commissioners asked how the Emporia Police Department felt about the recommendations.
Police Chief Ed Owens said he was glad the commission was taking action.
"We are very thankful that you are going to allow this ordinance to go on," he said. "We don't plan on using it, but it's something nice to have if we need it."
Commissioners also tentatively set the 2024 levy at 43.5 mills, with the intent of lowering it before the budget is set in stone. The currently levy is 43.8 mills.
City Manager Trey Cocking said the city would actually see an increase in tax revenue because of an increase of valuations in Lyon County.
In other budget discussions, commissioners continued talks on outside appropriations. They gave approval to a $300,000 request from Dynamic Discs for improvements to Jones Park. The request is spread out over three years.
Another approval was given to a $400,000 request from Emporia State University over two years. That money will help fund renovations and improvements to Welch Stadium ahead of the 2024 NCAA D-II track and field championships. The university said the work was “urgent” as a needed benefit to hosting the national event and providing top-notch hospitality.
The commission also approved a $462,000 sum for Visit Emporia, as well as funding requests for the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas and Emporia Enterprises.
RDA and Emporia Enterprises are expected to come back up for discussion, however, as commissioners discuss whether or not to combine the entities in the future.
