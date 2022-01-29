Susan Elaine Parks, 60, of Burlington, KS, passed away on January 27, 2022 at her home after a 3 year struggle with cholangiocarcinoma. She was born February 2, 1961, in Burlington to Carolee and Francis Novinger.
Susan spent her entire life in Burlington. She attended Burlington schools and graduated in 1979. She began working for Burlington schools in 1980 and continued working until her retirement on January 1, 2022. She enjoyed playing softball and bowling. She was a very good bowler and participated in several state bowling tournaments. She was a huge fan of the Kansas City Royals. She was an active member of Jaynes and served on the Burlington High School Alumni Reunion Committee and the BHS Alumni Scholarship Foundation Selection Committee. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends and the staff at Burlington High School. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children, and grandchildren and attending their activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Eric) Demeritt, Courtney (Corey) Finlayson; her husband of 28 years, Dennis; two sisters, Sheri Volland of Burlington, Janis (Monty) King of Topeka; two brothers, Alan (Cindy) Novinger of Burlington and Michael (Pat) Novinger of Bellville, Arkansas; and 5 grandchildren, Morgan, Abby, Bryce, Natalie, and Jase.
Memorial services will be held at Jones Funeral Home on Saturday, February 5, at 1:00 pm. The family will meet with friends at Jones Funeral Home on Friday, February 4, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coffey County Cancer Support Group or the Burlington Animal Shelter. Contributions may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.