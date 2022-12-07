The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon.
In September, commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One $10,000 offer came from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. Another offer came from the Emporia Public Library.
The city first announced it would accept proposals on the building, located at 118 E. Sixth Ave., in May after the Heffrons reached out with interest on the building. The Heffrons said they would repurpose the Carnegie into an entertainment venue, with group activities such as virtual reality games, themed escape rooms and areas for tabletop roleplaying.
“As our children approached their teenage years, we recognized the need for additional activities for the age group as well as young adults and preteens, activities that bring them together and give them common goals,” Jason Hefferon said in a letter to Cocking at the time.
The rejection of the sale means the building remains under city control as city property.
The Emporia Public Library, under the direction of former director Robin Newell, had submitted four proposals for the Carnegie building. One proposal would see the demolition of the building to expand parking, while the other proposals offered ideas for library expansion through meeting space, library space or children’s programming.
During Wednesday's meeting, new library director Pauline Stacchini presented an option to turn the space into a terraced green space. The terraced space would be usable during summer programming as well as a public gathering space. The terraced space would include 4-foot wide steps on a one-foot incline.
Demolition costs for the building were estimated to be between $190,000 - $305,000, depending on what project was approved. Cost estimates were developed by Coffman Construction.
Mayor Becky Smith said she believed a lot of materials inside of the building were salvageable, and wanted to ensure those items could be salvaged if the commission moved in that direction. She did not indicate if she was for or against demolition.
Commissioners Susan Brinkman and Jamie Sauder said they liked the idea of a terraced green space.
The commission will further discuss the property at a future meeting.
(2) comments
sounds like preservation is off the table ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, I still like the idea of a private mens club,,,,poo,l cards, drinks and tvs showing sporting events,,,,we might even allow women,say one day a week!!! TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS,,,it starting to look possible .
Of 59 built in Kansas only 47 are left. Few are still used as libraries. 7 more built on college campus are still standing from what I could find.
It's a grand old building about 120 years old. City just wasted 5 thousand dollars on a new logo I'm sure you can find money to fix it or sell it to someone who will fix it and bring some money to tax base and possible create a few jobs.
