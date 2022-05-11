Chase County High School track and field recently competed in two meets, producing some standout performances.
At the Herington High School CTKL Meet on April 26, Chase County finished second overall behind Little River High School, scoring 85 points. Bulldog middle-distance runner Cooper Schroer won the boys 800 meters, breaking the 2:00 barrier in a time of 1:59.98. According to Chase County head coach Derick Budke, that is the fastest time in Class 2A. Teammate Brock Griffin blew out the field in the boys 400 meters, placing first in a season-best 53.37. And freshman Luke Budke won the pole vault competition, jumping 11-0. In the girls pole vault, Laura Koch and Kinzie Rogers placed first and second, respectively, both jumping 8-0.
Also, Northern Heights High School distance runner Teagan Hines was a double winner in the girls 1600 and 3200 meters.
On Monday, the Bulldogs participated in the Lyon County League Freshman-Sophomore meet at Emporia State. Luke Budke won the pole vault again, clearing 11-0. Brock Griffin completed the sprint trifecta, placing first in the 100, 200 and 400-meter races.
Herington High School CTKL Meet results-
Girls 1600 meters
1, Teagan Hines, Northern Heights, 6:19.6.
Girls 3200 meters
1, Hines, Northern Heights, 13:45.42.
Girls pole vault
1, Laura Koch, Chase County, 8-0.
2, Kinzie Rogers, Chase County, 8-0.
Girls javelin throw
2, Chayla Owen, Chase County, 96-3.
Boys 200 meters
2, Mitch Budke, Chase County, 24.14.
Boys 400 meters
1, Brock Griffin, Chase County, 53.37.
Boys 800 meters
1, Cooper Schroer, Chase County, 1:59.98.
Boys 1600 meters
2, Cooper Hamlin, Northern Heights, 4:53.73.
Boys 3200 meters
2, Hamlin, Northern Heights, 11:07.22.
Boys 4x400 meter relay
1, Chase County (M.Budke-Cal Kohlmeier-Schroer-Griffin), 3:40.94.
Boys 4x800 meter relay
1, Chase County (L.Budke-Carson Schroer-Cooper Schroer-Silus Hernandez), 9:14.43.
Boys pole vault
1, L. Budke, Chase County 11-0.
