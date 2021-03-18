Emporia State opens its outdoor track and field season at home with the ESU Spring Invitational this week. It will be the first time on the Golden Oval of Witten Track at Welch Stadium for outside competition in 677 days with the last collegiate meet at Welch Stadium was on May 11, 2019.
Field events begin at 11 a.m. and running events being at noon Friday.
Look back at the NCAA meet
The Emporia State men's 4x400m relay improved on their pre-meet seeding with a ninth place finish at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala.
The Hornets ran 3:16.25 to finish ninth overall. Brandon Rhone led things off with a 49.53 split in the first heat on the banked 200m track at the Birmingham Crossplex. He handed off to Jack Watson in second place and Watson's 49.14 split kept Emporia State in second at the exchange. Guy Ramos turned in a 49.16 on the third leg as he handed off the Hayden Goodpaster for the anchor. Goodpaster split a 48.44, but it was not enough pass Grand Valley State. Emporia State then had to wait on the times from the other two heats before settling for a ninth place finish nationally.
Despite suffering a hamstring injury on his first attempt of the long jump on Thursday, Emporia State's Tanner Raubenstine was able to earn All-American honors in the heptathlon. He started the competition on Thursday by winning the 60m in a time of 6.95 to earn 900 points and 14 point lead after the first event. On his first attempt of the long jump he suffered a hamstring injury and was able to go 4.75m (15-7) before passing the final two attempts. He was able to get a mark of 6.45m (21-2) using just his upper body to get a mark on his first attempt of the shot put. He gave one attempt at the opening height of the high jump before passing the rest of his attempts. He lined up for the 60m hurdles to start Friday but stepped off the track before the first hurdle due to the injury. He made an attempt at the opening pole vault height of 3.00m (9-10) but was unable to clear it and passed his remaining attempts. He started, ensuring his All-American placing, but did not finish the 1000m to finish eighth in the heptathlon.
In the team standings Emporia State finished 44th in the nation. It is the 12th consecutive meet the Hornet men have scored in.
The coach
Steven Blocker is in his tenth year as the head coach for the Emporia State track and field programs. He served as an assistant with the Hornets beginning in 2009 working primarily with the sprinters, jumpers and multi-event athletes. He has produced 63 All-Americans and 39 MIAA Champions as head coach after coaching 14 All-Americans, six MIAA Champions and an NCAA Division II National Champion as an assistant at ESU.
Last year's ESU Spring Invite did not happen due to COVID.
The Hornets had three event champions, a provisional qualifier and six other top three finishers in their first outdoor action of the 2019 season at the ESU/La Quinta Inn Spring Invitational at Welch Stadium/Witten Track. The women placed sixth and the men seventh out of 23 scoring teams on each side.
Jazmin Williams had the highlight performance of the meet for the Emporia State women. She won the long jump with a mark of 19-06.00 (5.94m) that is a provisional qualifier and ranked #1 in the nation in NCAA Division II at the time. She also anchored the women's 4x100m relay team that ran 47.97 to finish third.
Hannah Showalter picked up the other win for the Emporia State women. She ran 19:02.43 to capture the women's 5000m championship in her first collegiate outdoor competition.
Madison Runnion cleared 5-01.00 (1.55m) to finish third in the high jump for the Hornet women's other individual top three finish.
The 4x400m relay team ran 4:02.78 to finish third for the women as well.
Hayden Goodpaster had the top individual finish for the Emporia State men, running 48.99 to finish second in the 400m. He was a member of the 4x400m relay that ran 3:19.53 to pick up the only championship for the men and ran a leg of the 4x100m relay team that was clocked in 42.31 to place third.
Davion Scott got the other third place finish for Emporia State as he ran 55.18 in the men's 400m hurdles.
Covid changes
There are several changes to the outdoor track & field season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any visiting teams must adhere to Emporia State's and the MIAA's current testing protocol. Visiting teams must test tier 1 personnel/student-athletes the week of competition.
Fans are allowed but all visitors must wear a face mask covering their mouths and noses, except while eating/drinking, warming up/competing or when socially distant. All athletes will be expected to maintain a masked presence in Welch Stadium when not socially distant. Coaches must maintain a masked presence except while eating and drinking or when socially distant. Failure to comply with this policy may result in denial of access to designated areas or participation in activities, and/or discipline in accordance with applicable university policies.
