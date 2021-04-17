As students leave my high school classroom in the afternoon, many have school work to complete at home before moving on to evening activities. Therein lies challenges for some students. Especially with the advent of COVID-19 and remote teaching/learning, students are expected to complete more work than ever — digitally.
As I think about my students, I know that not every family has the same income. Many of my students have parents who live paycheck-to-paycheck and cannot afford technology or internet access at their homes. Even though my school is now 1:1 – (one student to one computer provided by the school), students cannot take these computers home.
If a student does not have technology at home, their option would be to go to the public library every day to complete as much work as possible, using the public computers before the 5:30 closing time. This is problematic if they participate in any after-school activity.
My school district is large and very rural, complicating matters even more. Some may argue that nearly every high school student has a phone. Having phone access can be helpful, but it is not the same as having internet service in your home. For students with no internet access, one option is to go to a place with Wi-Fi access and sit in their vehicle to do homework. The students who do not have access to the digital services they need to complete homework are perpetually behind. These students struggle to complete what was assigned yesterday instead of focusing on what is due today. Some students struggle to pass their classes as a result. This cycle is stress-inducing and self-esteem-stealing for the students.
Digital equity for all students would be achieved through equal access to computers, free broadband, and computer literacy for all. A technology commitment from the school and from industries to provide equipment and services would enable more students to scale the digital divide.
The Digital Service Act was introduced in 2019 to the 116th Congress by then-Sen. Kamala Harris. The act would have provided grants to enable companies to provide free internet access for more of the population. The act was never voted on and died in Congress in 2021. The recent legislation in Kansas, including House Bill 2230, regarding digital services, is only regarding adding sales tax to digital services.
Overcoming the digital divide requires legislation enabling companies to provide more services and at affordable prices. States must fund schools at an amount that will allow for purchases of technology and technology training. Schools must educate their teachers on the pedagogy necessary to facilitate quality digital learning. Schools have a variety of teachers, with a variety of skill sets regarding technology. While some teachers are technology immigrants, some others are natives.
Students deserve equality in education. In the 21st Century, equality includes students’ ability to access lessons digitally at school and home. Encourage school districts, corporate supporters, and legislators to take measures to overcome the digital divide. Students deserve quality education!
Dr. Kimberly Ring is a high school science teacher at Eureka Jr/Sr High School with 31 years of teaching experience. Kim is also an AAE fellow.
