“The Box in the Woods” by Maureen Johnson, Katherine Tegen Books, 2021, $18.99.
Amateur sleuth Stevie Bell needs a good murder. After catching a killer at her high school, she’s back at home for a normal (that means boring) summer.
But then she gets a message from the owner of Sunny Pines, formerly known as Camp Wonder Falls — the site of the notorious unsolved case, the Box in the Woods Murders. Back in 1978, four camp counselors were killed in the woods outside of the town of Barlow Corners, their bodies left in a gruesome display. The new owner offers Stevie an invitation: Come to the camp and help him work on a true crime podcast about the case.
Stevie agrees, as long as she can bring along her friends from Ellingham Academy. Nothing sounds better than a summer spent together, investigating old murders.
But something evil still lurks in Barlow Corners. When Stevie opens the lid on this long-dormant case, she gets much more than she bargained for. The Box in the Woods will make room for more victims. This time, Stevie may not make it out alive.
Maureen Johnson, author of the award-winning Truly Devious trilogy, returns with another installment in the saga of amateur sleuth Stevie Bell. This time the story is a stand-alone novel with all the classic elements of a slasher film: summer camp, murders, and mystery.
As a huge fan of the Truly Devious trilogy, I was extremely excited for The Box in the Woods. The thing I was unsure about was how a whole mystery could fit into one modest book and still have the attention to detail that Johnson is an expert at. As it turns out, I was very happy that it was a stand-alone. The story was fast-paced and exciting and led to a satisfying conclusion. I think if it was stretched out into multiple books it would have lost its appeal.
One thing that I really enjoy about Johnson’s mysteries is that they walk a fine balance between the intrepid sleuths like Nancy Drew and Trixie Belden neatly tying everything up and the grim crime procedurals where everything is terrible always. They are Young Adult books, so there is a certain naivete, but that leaves room for some great character development. I can’t wait to see what comes next for Stevie Bell!
