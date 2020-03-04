Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Communications offense, 700 Merchant St., 2:35 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 2300 Industrial Rd., 2:44 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 Exchange St., 2:50 p.m.
Juvenile problem, location and time redacted
Elder abuse, redacted
Tuesday
Suspicious person, 200 E. 6th Ave., 2:02 a.m.
Traffic stop, 12th Ave. and Chestnut St., 7:33 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Brush fire, 3000 Road D, Dunlap, 11:47 a.m.
Lost property, Emporia, 1:21 p.m.
Attempt to locate, 2300 Industrial Rd., Emporia, 2:44 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Theft, 1200 Triplett Dr., 12:30 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.