The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff's Office are among 43 law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas to receive the AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards.
The awards, which were announced Thursday, are given for "their 2020 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office received the Platinum award and the Emporia Police Department earned the Gold award.
“Our police departments and sheriff’s offices in Kansas do an excellent job of keeping motorists, cyclists and pedestrians safe in their communities,” said Shawn Steward, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Kansas. “We salute these 43 law enforcement partners for their commitment, hard work and, in many cases, creative community engagement, in delivering effective and successful traffic safety programs. Our roadways are safer because of them.”
The winning law enforcement agencies will be recognized by AAA Kansas with award plaques being presented to the police chiefs and sheriffs in their communities in the coming weeks and months. The honored agencies and their award levels are as follows:
Andover Police Department - Platinum
Arkansas City Police Department - Platinum
Barton County Sheriff's Office - Silver
Basehor Police Department - Platinum
Bonner Springs Police Department - Platinum
Brown County Sheriff's Office - Platinum
Caney Police Department - Silver
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office - Platinum
Cloud County Sheriff's Office - Platinum
Coffeyville Police Department - Gold
Concordia Police Department - Gold
Dodge City Police Department - Platinum
El Dorado Police Department - Platinum
Emporia Police Department - Gold
Fort Scott Police Department - Platinum
Gardner Police Department - Silver
Hays Police Department - Silver
Hiawatha Police Department - Gold
Horton Police Department - Gold
Independence Police Department - Gold
Johnson County Sheriff's Office - Platinum
Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office - Gold
Lenexa Police Department - Platinum
Linn County Sheriff's Office - Gold
Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Platinum
McPherson County Sheriff’s Office - Gold
McPherson Police Department - Silver
Mission Police Department - Platinum
Olathe Police Department - Platinum
Ottawa Police Department - Gold
Overland Park Police Department - Platinum
Parsons Police Department - Platinum
Pittsburg Police Department - Platinum
Roeland Park Police Department - Platinum
Salina Police Department - Platinum
Saline County Sheriff’s Office - Gold
Seneca Police Department - Platinum
Shawnee Police Department - Platinum
Spring Hill Police Department - Platinum
Tonganoxie Police Department - Platinum
Wellsville Police Department - Silver
Westwood Police Department - Platinum
Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office - Platinum
Six Kansas law enforcement agencies have earned a AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award in each of the 10 years the awards have been given: Andover Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Olathe Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department and Shawnee Police Department.
