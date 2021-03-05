The Emporia Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff's Office are among 43 law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas to receive the AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards. 

The awards, which were announced Thursday, are given for "their 2020 work to keep roadways in their cities and counties safe through a variety of initiatives and programs, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office received the Platinum award and the Emporia Police Department earned the Gold award. 

“Our police departments and sheriff’s offices in Kansas do an excellent job of keeping motorists, cyclists and pedestrians safe in their communities,” said Shawn Steward, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Kansas. “We salute these 43 law enforcement partners for their commitment, hard work and, in many cases, creative community engagement, in delivering effective and successful traffic safety programs. Our roadways are safer because of them.”

The winning law enforcement agencies will be recognized by AAA Kansas with award plaques being presented to the police chiefs and sheriffs in their communities in the coming weeks and months. The honored agencies and their award levels are as follows:

Andover Police Department - Platinum

Arkansas City Police Department - Platinum

Barton County Sheriff's Office - Silver

Basehor Police Department - Platinum

Bonner Springs Police Department - Platinum

Brown County Sheriff's Office - Platinum

Caney Police Department - Silver

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office - Platinum

Cloud County Sheriff's Office - Platinum

Coffeyville Police Department - Gold

Concordia Police Department - Gold

Dodge City Police Department - Platinum

El Dorado Police Department - Platinum

Emporia Police Department - Gold

Fort Scott Police Department - Platinum

Gardner Police Department - Silver

Hays Police Department - Silver

Hiawatha Police Department - Gold

Horton Police Department - Gold

Independence Police Department - Gold

Johnson County Sheriff's Office - Platinum

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office - Gold

Lenexa Police Department - Platinum

Linn County Sheriff's Office - Gold

Lyon County Sheriff's Office - Platinum

McPherson County Sheriff’s Office - Gold

McPherson Police Department - Silver

Mission Police Department - Platinum

Olathe Police Department - Platinum

Ottawa Police Department - Gold

Overland Park Police Department - Platinum

Parsons Police Department - Platinum

Pittsburg Police Department - Platinum

Roeland Park Police Department - Platinum

Salina Police Department - Platinum

Saline County Sheriff’s Office - Gold

Seneca Police Department - Platinum

Shawnee Police Department - Platinum

Spring Hill Police Department - Platinum

Tonganoxie Police Department - Platinum

Wellsville Police Department - Silver

Westwood Police Department - Platinum

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office - Platinum

Six Kansas law enforcement agencies have earned a AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award in each of the 10 years the awards have been given: Andover Police Department, Arkansas City Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Olathe Police Department, Pittsburg Police Department and Shawnee Police Department.

